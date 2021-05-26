Mira Kapoor Shares Throwback Pictures, Calls Hubby Shahid Kapoor ‘love Of My Life’

Mira Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor are often seen posting about each other on their respective social media handles. The couple tied the knot in 2015 and have two kids together. Mira Kapoor's Instagram recently featured a throwback photo of herself with her hubby Shahid. While sharing the photo, Mira called Shahid the love of her life.

Mira Kapoor takes a trip down memory lane

Mira Kapoor shared two throwback pictures with Shahid Kapoor on her Instagram story. The pictures were from 2018 when the couple walked together for designer Anita Dongre. While sharing the picture, Mira wrote a simple caption that said, " Love of my life". When the couple had walked the ramp for the designer, Mira had shared a glimpse on her Instagram then.

Mira Kapoor shares a letter written by Misha

Mira Kapoor recently shared an adorable letter written by her daughter Misha for her grandmother. The letter read that Mira's daughter Misha missed her grandmom and requested her to call her whenever she is free. Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira shared the photo on Instagram and wrote "Love letters" and tagged Neliima Azeem in the post. The post received a comment from Ishaan Khatter, who wrote, "Dadi is gonna cry if I show her this" and added an emotional faced emoji.

A quick look at Shahid Kapoor's latest and upcoming movies

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the romantic drama movie Kabir Singh. The movie was a remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy, it starred Shahid in a titular role as a surgeon who falls into self-destruction when his girlfriend, Preeti, played by Kiara Advani, breaks up with him. The movie was criticized for glamorising misogyny and toxic masculinity but was successful at the box office and was one of the highest-grossing movies of the year. Kapoor received praise for his performance in the movie.

The actor will next be seen in the sports drama film Jersey, a remake of the 2019 Telugu film of the same name. The movie also stars actors Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in the lead role. Shahid will be playing the role of a cricketer in the movie.

