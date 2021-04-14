Mira Kapoor Shows Off Misha Kapoor's 'masterpiece' As They Have Fun In 'girls Club'

Mira Kapoor took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, to share pictures revealing how she’s spending her afternoon with daughter Misha Kapoor. The mother-daughter duo went on to spend some time in a dress-up accessory game which is unmissable. In the posts, Mira gave fans a sneak peek into Misha’s ‘masterpiece’. Taking to her Instagram stories, Mira shared a video of a necklace which was made with fruits and vegetables by Misha. Along with the video, she also wrote, “quite a masterpiece”. Take a look.

Apart from the necklace, Mira shared a video of her hand accessories which was styled by Misha. In the video, one can notice the quirky rings, bracelets and much more. Take a look at the post below.

Mira Kapoor is frequently seen posting pictures of her family on social media. On her Instagram story, she also posts hilarious parenting memes. Shahid's wife recently posted a photo referring to her children Misha and Zain Kapoor. Mira recently shared a meme where an infant is seen pulling his elder sister’s hair. The baby is seen smiling while the little girl is seen crying in the picture. According to Mira Kapoor, her children Misha and Zain are often caught up in such fights. She also wrote that this is the story of her life now.

Mira also recently held a This or That session on Insta where she interacted with a bunch of fans and answered some questions posted by them. The questions Mira answered went on to give fans an insight into the lives of her and Shahid Kapoor’s. Several questions related to their personal life were also asked by fans which Mira answered in her own jovial and witty way.

One of the first questions raised by a fan during the session was whether Mira prefers Shahid as a BFF or as her husband. The actor responded to the fan's questions in a witty manner, telling her that she had completely lucked out because she had the best of both worlds. Mira Kapoor revealed in the post that she received a two-for-one deal when she married Shahid, implying that she likes her husband in both ways. Take a look at a few more Q&A’s below.

Image Source: Mira Kapoor Instagram

