Mira Kapoor's Instagram Is Gleaming With Zain's Innocent Smile And Misha's Poses

Bollywood News

Mira Kapoor is quite active on social media. She keeps stealing her fan’s hearts with the adorable pictures of her children Misha and Zain. Check them out:

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mira Kapoor

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Kapoor is quite active on social media. She keeps stealing her fan’s hearts with the adorable pictures of her honeybunch and sugar plum babies, Misha and Zain. Usually, this doting mother takes to Instagram and posts her children’s pictures which will take you down the memory lane as they would remind you of your own childhood while making you go ‘aww’ at the same time. Here are some of the cutesy snaps that Mira Kapoor has shared on her social media handle with her kids, Misha and Zain so far.

1. Princess of the jungle

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on

 

2. Zain is sealed with mummy’s kiss on his birthday

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on

 

3. The one where little brother promises to protect his elder sister

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on

 

4. The one with usual brother-sister fight

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on

 

5. The one with the throwback picture of Misha on her birthday

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on

6. The one with chubby cheeks

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on

 

7. The one with the breezy and beachy vibes

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on

8. The one with Zizi’s t-shirt

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on

 

9. The happy family

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on

10. The one with Misha posing

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on

