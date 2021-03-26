Mira Kapoor's Latest Chic Look Has Fans Gushing Over Her Saying, "cuteness Overload"

Mira Kapoor is quite the Instagram celebrity herself and her ensemble in her latest post is enough to show you why. The social media influencer's latest posts on her Instagram handle feature a photo and a boomerang of herself wearing a contrasting full-sleeved shirt. Mira shared the boomerang with the caption, "I thought it’s Wednesday ðŸ’—ðŸ’‹ #fetch". The caption is a reference from the Hollywood film Mean Girls as the girls in the film have a 'rule' of wearing pink on Wednesdays.

In the photo, she can be seen dressed in a 50-50 half pink and half red shirt paired with dull white pants and posing for the camera. Adding a little more interest to the shirt, there were heart-shaped cut-outs and drawstrings on both sides. Mira accessorised her outfit with an Apple watch and a pair of gold Misho earrings. The earrings are a style statement on their own, as they're meant to hold airpods in place while the user is wearing them. Mira's airpods can be seen in her ears clasped under the earrings. She shared the photo with the caption, "Remember when cameras were VGA?". Take a look at Mira Kapoor's Instagram posts below.

Fans react to Mira Kapoor's photos

Mira Kapoor's photos often prompt a number of responses from doting fans as the influencer has managed to become quite the star on social media. Even though Mira Kapoor is not an actress, the influencer often manages to keep fans engaged with her IGTV series which covers fashion, wellness, lifestyle and more. Many of Mira's fans left comments praising her latest look and talking about how stylish she is.

Many fans also commented talking about the caption which referenced the cult classic film Mean Girls, as they left comments laughing about it and even saying, "solid mean girls reference". Some of Mira's fans left comments talking about how gorgeous she looks in her latest post while calling her "beautiful", "stunning" and more while other fans simply left heart and kiss emojis for Mira calling her "cute" and her latest outfit "chic". Take a look at some of the reactions to Mira Kapoor's Instagram post below.

Image source - Mira Kapoor Instagram

