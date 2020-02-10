Mira Kapoor's Neon Pink Balenciaga Bag Is Worth A Trip To Hong Kong

Mira Rajput Kapoor has become an internet sensation in her own right. Mira initially had a private account on social media and later switched to a public account. She now, has around 2.1 million followers on Instagram and has become a trendsetter with her poise and elegant choices of clothing.

Mira Kapoor is frequently seen uploading pictures of her whereabouts on social media and updating her followers with her day-to-day life activities. Mira Kapoor is also lauded for her chic and casual outfits every time she steps out. Recently, Mira Kapoor was spotted in Mumbai stepping out of a clinic on Sunday, in a checkered jacket paired with black denim and dark brown round neck t-shirt.

The diva looked stunning in her casual avatar with just glossy lips and filled-in brows. She completed her look with black Gucci flats and a golden bracelet with a simple open hairdo. What caught the eye of the fashion police was the pink neon Balenciaga bag that complemented her outfit.

Fans would be shocked to know the price of Mira Rajput's Balenciaga bag. What excited the fashion police too was the whopping price of the Balenciaga bag. The bag is worth Rs 1.13 lakh, reportedly. The cute bag was a simple basket-shaped bag with Balenciaga written on the top of it. Mira Kapoor has quite an amazing high-end fashion choice and these pictures are proof.

