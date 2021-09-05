Mira Rajput Kapoor Becomes 'mom The Builder' For Son Zain's Third Birthday; Watch

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are celebrating their son Zain's birthday today. The couple welcomed Zain on September 5, 2018. As their son rang into his third birthday, Mira Rajput became 'mom the builder' as she assembled a toy JCB for her son. The 26-year-old also wished her baby boy with a heartfelt note.

Mira Rajput assembles a toy JCB for son Zain

Mira Rajput recently wore a builder's hat to assemble a toy JCB for her birthday boy Zain. Taking to Instagram, she shared a time-lapse of her assembling the toy backhoe loader. In the caption, she wished her son a birthday and wrote, "Mom the Builder 👷🏻‍♀️ Happy Birthday my darling son Zain 🌈🎈." Mira Rajput further revealed how Zain is obsessed with JCBs and she would take "petrol kisses" from him till he turns 20. She wrote, "Your obsession with JCBs and construction sparked the day you could sit with all your cement mixers and road rollers around you and I’d happily spend two hours building this JCB for you all over again.

Build with your imagination and love just the way you do. I will take Petrol kissies from you till you’re 20! God bless you my jaan. You have my heart ❤️."

Further in the caption, Mira Rajput thanked her father for letting her play with 'Mechanix' in her childhood. She also shared how setting up the toy JCB was tiring for her. Yet, it was worth it as her toddler would be happy to see it. She wrote, "This JCB came with 4 instruction manuals, 4 different sets of screws and bits, and terrible pictures. But thank you Dad for having us play with Mechanix as kids because I loved doing this (at least for the first one hour after which my hands had taken a beating). I’ve always enjoyed building things, and that’s probably why I love IKEA but phew, glad this one is done! And it was totally worth it to see my little baby light up with his very own JCB 🚜🚧🦺."

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are also parents to their five-year-old daughter Misha. The couple recently celebrated her fifth birthday with a technicolour theme party. Mira Rajpoot shared a few snaps from the colourful decoration. From the cake to birthday decor, everything was in rainbow colours.

IMAGE: MIRA RAJPUT'S INSTAGRAM