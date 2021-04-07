Mira Rajput Kapoor Gives Glimpse Of Her 'healthy Way Of Life' On World Health Day

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor gave her fans a peek into her healthy way of living on the occasion of World Health Day. The global health awareness day is celebrated every year on April 7 drawing attention to the concerns related to health faced by the people globally and encouraging the public to lead a healthy life. Mira Rajput Kapoor, in her Instagram story, shared that she swears by Ayurveda and living the Ayurvedic life has helped her a lot.

Mira Kapoor shares her healthy 'way of life'

Reposting a video that was initially uploaded by Kama Ayurveda's Instagram account a few weeks ago, Mira Rajput wrote, "my way of life." The video talks about swastha which means health in Ayurveda and how a true alignment of body, mind and spirit is considered to be the perfect balance of health. The video also embarks wisdom upon the body tissues and ends by encouraging people to start their journey towards an Ayurvedic lifestyle to become truly healthy. Watch the video right here.

Mira Rajput looks gorgeous in monokini

Mira Rajput recently stunned the internet by flaunting her body in a peach swimsuit. The 26-year-old mom of two kids posed for the picture in a hotel room before going to take a dip in the pool. She captioned the photo with, "Minutes before the mess." IN the picture, Mira was seen wearing a printed peach swimsuit and layered it with a printed cape. She completed her look by wearing a pair of gold hoops and oversized sunglasses. Fans and fellow B-town celebs were wowed by her picture and showered her with praises in the comment section.

On the same day, Shahid Kapoor also took to his social media page to share a shirtless picture of him chilling in a swimming pool. The picture captures Shahid looking hot with sunglasses on along with the beautiful sunset in the background elevating the picture. Check out Shahid Kapoor's Instagram photo right below.

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's photos

While the celeb receives a lot of love and comments on her Instagram posts it is her pictures with hubby Shahid Kapoor that manage to garner the most amount of likes and responses on Mira Rajput Kapoor's Instagram page. The couple celebrated Holi together and Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira shared an adorable post of themselves smeared in colours.

Prior to that Mira had posted a picture of her and Shahid in the form of a meme and captioned it with, "I’m definitely not the only one!" Her post managed to leave the netizens in splits.

On Shahid Kapoor's 40th birthday, Mira penned a sweet note for her husband and conveyed her love for him by posting a selfie with Mira kissing Shahid on the cheek.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Mira Rajput Kapoor's Instagram)

