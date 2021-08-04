Mira Rajput Kapoor Goes All Smiles With Her Friend In Latest IG Post; See Picture

Mira Rajput Kapoor is continuing her Friendship Day celebrations as she recently went all smiles with her friend. Mira, who enjoys a following of million fans on Instagram, shared a photo with her friend and designer, Sejal Kukreja. While Mira called Sejal Kukreja her honey, the latter reacted to the post and hoped to meet Rajput soon.

Mira Rajput shares a selfie with her friend

Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput Kapoor, often shares glimpses from her daily life with her Instagram followers. The 26-year-old recently shared a photo of herself with her friend Sejal Kukreja. In the picture, Mira was wearing a blue coloured printed outfit while Kukreja wore a green shirt. The two smiled towards the camera as Mira took a selfie. In the caption, the mother of two wrote, "Hi honey 🍯". Sejal Kukreja reacted to the photo and wrote, "Love youuu! Meeting without #Vangoghdiscussions next 😂💛".

Mira Kapoor's Friendship day celebrations

Mira Rajput Kapoor celebrated Friendship Day with her four friends online. Mira made a reel describing all her friends and titled it "4 friends every girl needs". In the video, she mentioned the qualities of each of her friends. She described the first one as "The one who knows everything about everyone and knows your family better than you" and the second one as "The one you FaceTime from the loo and the one who's been there through all the drama with you". Describing the third and fourth one, she wrote, "The one you've known since preschool. The responsible one that all moms love, so she covers for you when you break curfew. The one who's always MIA, but somehow is still active on all group chats". At last, Mira herself appeared in the video ad wished her friends a Happy Friendship Day. She further wrote, "I need girls like you. I love you guys. Masis to my babies and keeper of all secrets.".

Mira Rajput also advised her followers to find their tribe to go through life. She wrote, "Every friend is special and each one comes with its own manual 😅 Find your tribe and hold on to them cause life’s a bumpy ride and your friends will always be there to take your picture while you’re a complete mess! (And then gram it before they help you!)". Take a look at Mira Rajput's Friendship Day video.

IMAGE: MIRA RAJPUT KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.