Mira Rajput Lays Out Perfect Monday Motivation With THESE Yoga Poses; Ishaan Reacts

Bollywood actors are a health and fitness enthusiast. While some follow tough gym routines, some delve into a more peaceful option like yoga. One such yoga devotee is Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput. The 26-year-old recently shared a video of her yoga workout routine during which she effortlessly spelled her name out. Brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter reacted to the video and asked her an interesting question.

Mira Rajput spells her name with yoga poses

Mira Rajput took to her Instagram handle to share an envious video of her nailing some difficult yoga asanas to spell out her name "MIRA." The mother of two looks incredibly fit and energetic. The video begins with the star-wife opting for a wide-legged forward bend to spell "M". She stands tall with her hands crossed over her head to spell "I." Next, she does the "R" by doing a side bend with both her hands on her knees and lastly, she creates an "A" with a perfect downward dog pose. The video is a clear indication that Mira loves yoga, just as she earlier confessed. Mira captioned the video, "Spelling Bae. Real Bodies, Real Problems, Real Solutions." Take a look at it:

Brother-in-law Ishaan reacts

Fascinated by Mira's dedication and commitment, brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter was left surprised. The Dhadak actor raised an interesting question. "Dude how do you H," he wrote. To which Mira replied, " Ask the real H roxter," with reference to her husband, Shahid Kapoor. Take a look at Ishaan's comment.

The video went viral within 17 hours of its online presence. It received over 21k views and over 100 comments. Mira's followers were once again inspired by her zeal and fervour for yoga.

Mira Rajput's yoga compilation video garners Ishaan's attention

This is not the first time Mira Rajput garnered the Khaali Peeli star's attention. A few days back Ishaan left a hilarious comment on Mira's motivational workout video on Instagram. The video presented an assemble of Mira's workout session from all around her house and garden. She uploaded the video with the caption, "Work it, make it, do it. Makes us harder, better, faster, stronger 💪🏻" in the caption. She also added the song Stronger by Kanye West in the background. The workout video caught her fitness freak brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter's attention. The Beyond the Cloud actor praised her or her dedication towards fitness with a funny comment. He wrote, "Lessss goooo sis Paris 2024 🤪," with reference to Olympics 2024. Take a look at the video:

Mira nailed both the videos in gym tights and spunky sports bra. The social media motivator and influencer also sported a fuss-free sleek ponytail.

Image: @mirakapoor/Instagram