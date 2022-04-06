Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are one of the most adored couples in B-town. The two never fail to give away major couple goals with their fun social media banters. The duo is often seen sharing hilarious videos of pulling each other’s legs on their Instagram.

Recently, Mira took her Instagram and shared a fun video of Shahid in which he is seen saying dialogues from Bollywood movies.

Mira Rajput shares her 'revenge' video featuring Shahid Kapoor

On Wednesday, Mira Rajput took to her Instagram handle and took a hilarious dig at her husband Shahid Kapoor by sharing a video. In the video, the Jersey actor is seen enacting lines like, "All those insults, they hurt me deep inside but I said no Apna Time Aayega" in Ranveer Singh's style from Gully Boy and "Aaj Khush Toh Bahut Hogi Tum" in Amitabh Bachchan's style. The video also had a ticker pasted over it which read, “Isko Oscar pakda do koi.”

Sharing the video, the star's wife revealed what she has to deal with before every release. She captioned the post as "Honey, revenge with a side of sweet #served What I have to deal with before every release #tock Award for best lighting goes to #notme"

As soon as the video surfaced online, netizens showered love on the post. One of the users wrote, "He is really blessed with this lady love who deal with your #tock damn I'm rofl (multiple emoticons) BOTH ARE TOO CUTE TO HANDLE 🫀🧿 THANK YOU FOR SHARING MY MIRHEART. SUCH BABY HE IS (multiple emoticons)" another wrote "Loved the editing (laughing emoticon) Shahid is super cute! (heart and laughing emoticon)" Shahid's mother Neelima Azeem also reacted to her daughter-in-law Mira’s video and wrote, “Love you golden boy. Mine,” along with a laughter and heart emoji.

Mira Rajput shares a workout post

On Monday, the 27-year-old shared a workout post in which she was seen exercising with a ball. She was seen throwing the heavy ball at a wall rigorously. Mira captioned the post as "Smashing those Monday blues."The video caught the attention of her actor husband, Shahid Kapoor. The Jersey actor commented, "Were you imagining my face instead of the wall?" Mira Kapoor replied to the comment and showered Shahid Kapoor with love. She wrote, "@shahidkapoor nahhhhh you know I love your face." She also added a "kiss" emoji with her comment.

