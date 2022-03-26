Shahid Kapoor Is All Hearts For Wife Mira Rajput As Latter Turns Showstopper At LFW

One of the biggest fashion events of India, the Lakme Fashion Week, is currently taking place in Mumbai. Many Indian designers displayed their breathtaking collections at the ongoing show. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Kangana Ranaut, Soha Ali Khan, Shruti Haasan and more turned showstoppers for designers. On the third day of the fashion week, Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput stole the show as she walked the ramp for designer Aisha Rao's label. As Mira Rajput looked stunning at the fashion show, her actor husband could not stop gushing about her.

Mira Rajput walked the ramp in a floral lehenga set. The 27-year-old looked gorgeous and her husband could not stop sending love to her. Taking to his Instagram stories, Shahid Kapoor shared a picture of Mira Rajput from Lakme Fashion Week. In the caption, the Jersey actor sent lots of love to his wife and wrote, "STUNNER," while tagging her.

Decoding Mira Rajput's look from LFW

Mira Rajput turned heads as she walked the ramp of Lakme Fashion Week wearing a lehenga set from designer Aisha Rao's latest collection Divergence. Her fans are in awe of her stunning look as her photos and videos are widely surfacing on the internet. Mira Rajput's ensemble included a sleeveless bralette, with a plunging sweetheart neckline and asymmetric straps. Her entire bralette was filled with heavy embroidery inspired by nature. She paired the bralette with a long skirt filled with multi-coloured embroidery. The embroidery featured sunrise, mountains, trees, sea, flowers and many other elements in an artistic manner.

For her makeup, the 27-year-old focused on vibrant eyes and nude lips. She went for the wet hairstyle and left her locks open. Mira accessorised her look with black earrings, silver stacked bracelets and rings.

Mira Rajput also took to her Instagram handle to thank designer Aisha Rao for this glamorous look. She shared two photos in the outfit and wrote, "Rooted & traditional but with a splash of fun is true millennial style brought to life beautifully by Aisha Rao in her exquisite collection - DIVERGENCE." Mira's fans could not stop drooling over her gorgeous look. While some called her a "glamorous," others complimented her for her stunning look.

Image: Instagram/@mira.kapoor