Mira Rajput recently penned a heartfelt note for her husband Shahid Kapoor, thanking the actor for making her 28th birthday memorable. Mira shared a mushy glimpse of the couple from her star-studded birthday bash and called herself 'one lucky girl' as she lauded Shahid for his efforts. For the unversed, Mira and Shahid were joined by Pankaj Kapur, Neliima Azeem, Ishaan Khatter, Kunal Kemmu and others as they marked the celebrations.

Mira Rajput thanks Shahid Kapoor for a memorable 28th birthday

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mira shared a candid glimpse of the couple enjoying their time at her birthday bash. In the caption, she mentioned, "I had the time of my life, and I’ve never felt this way before. The love of my life @shahidkapoor, thank you for the best memories! It was a night to remember. I’m one lucky girl. All my friends who came down, you mean the world to me and you know who you are. And thank you all for the wishes, I am so overwhelmed with your love and warmth. #anotherturnaroundthesun #28."

On Mira's birthday, the Jersey actor dropped an adorable picture of them as he wished his 'lover'. He wrote, "Happy birthday my lover. May we dance through life’s ups and downs together. Hand in hand with a smile on the face and a twinkle in the eyes."

Shahid and Mira tied the knot in July 2015. They welcome their daughter Misha in 2016, while their son Zain was born in September 2018.

On the work front, Shahid will be seen in director Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming action film Bloody Daddy. He also has an OTT project with director duo Raj and DK.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @MIRA.KAPOOR)