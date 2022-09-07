Shahid Kapoor Has Sweet Note On Mira Rajput's Birthday; Ishaan Addresses Her With 3 Names

Bollywood couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor never fail to shell out couple goals with their adorable photos and loved-up comments. The two often take to their Instagram handles to share cute posts which demonstrate how much they support each other. As Mira Rajput recently turned a year older, Shahid Kapoor dropped an adorable picture with her along with a sweet and thoughtful note.

Mira Rajput rang into her 28th birthday on Wednesday and has been receiving a lot of love from her fans since midnight. On the occasion, Shahid Kapoor dropped an unseen picture of him with his wife from a function. In the picture, the actor could be seen giving away a goofy pose in which he wore a white shirt and black pants and held a yellow coloured dupatta around his neck. Mira, on the other hand, wore a beautiful yellow-coloured Anarkali suit as she smiled looking at her husband.

Sharing the beautiful picture, the Jersey star wrote, "Happy birthday my lover. May we dance through life’s ups and downs together. Hand in hand with a smile on the face and a twinkle in the eyes." The couple's fans showered them with love via the comment section.

Both Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput gave away a dance performance at the latter's parents' 40th wedding anniversary. Sharing the video, Mira Kapoor wrote, "I think I wanna marry you! (red heart emoji) Celebrating 40 years of Mumma and Daddy @rajput_bela @vetaalvikram (flower emoji) You guys make us believe in everlasting love."

Ishaan Khatter pens a sweet message for his "bhaabidoo"

Mira Rajput and Ishaan Khatter share a strong bond as the two are often spotted hanging out together and also get involved in fun social media banters. Taking to his IG stories, Ishaan Khatter shared a cute selfie with Mira Rajput and wrote, "Happy birthday Bhaabidoo or 'Mirabelle' or the name we hear called most often "maamaaaaaaa."