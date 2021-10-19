Mira Rajput To Bipasha Basu, See Celebs Enjoying October Break In Maldives

The Maldives has become a popular tourist destination among B-town celebs, with several actors like Jahnvi Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Kareena Kapoor and more, enjoying their vacation on the island. Bollywood couples Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are also currently enjoying their October break in the Maldives.

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor vacation with kids

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are currently enjoying their vacation with their kids Misha and Zain in the Maldives. The couple has been treating fans with glimpses of the same on their respective social media handles. Rajput took to her Instagram and shared a video of herself doing Surya Namaskar by the blue beach on the island. As she shared the video she wrote, "This was a Surya Namaskar series I did just after sunrise, and I felt so energised. We hear about saluting the Sun, but this time I felt the energy. Bare feet, grounded in the sand and the sound of the waves." Take a look at some of the pictures of Shahid and Mira's Maldives vacation below-

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover had earlier this year in March had visited the Maldives to celebrate Basu' birthday. The Raaz 3 actor and her husband Karan Singh Grover headed off to the Maldives along with Bipasha's parents Mamta Basu and Hirak Basu after celebrating Durga Puja. The actor has been sharing photos of her recent Maldives vacation on Instagram. Basu shared a series of photos of herself and Karan from the picturesque location and blue waters. Take a look at the pictures here-

Krystle D'souza

Krystle D’ Souza also hopped on to the bandwagon and was seen enjoying her mid-October vacation in the Maldives. The actor has been sharing several photos and videos of herself sporting several different colour outfits as she enjoyed her fashionable vacation. From a floral bikini to a bright green coloured dress, the actor's photos gives major vacation goals. Krystle also shared a compilation of her looks and wrote, "Memories of Maldives are going to linger on, long after my footprints in the sand are gone."

(Image: Instagram/@bipashabasu/@mira.kapoor)