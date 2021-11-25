'Mirzapur' Fame Divyenndu Teams Up With Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali Alongside Gajraj Rao

Mirzapur famed Divyenndu is all set to appear in his next venture as he has joined hands with celebrated filmmaker Imtiaz Ali on his upcoming feature film. The project will also feature veteran actor Gajraj Rao in a significant role. The actor rose to fame after playing the role of Munna Bhaiya in the critically acclaimed 2018 crime thriller series Mirzapur.

Divyenndu in Imtiaz Ali's next

The 38-year-old actor will be seen in a project alongside veteran actor Gajraj Rao in a feature film directed by renowned director Imtiaz Ali known for directing films like Love Aaj Kal, Rockstar, Tamasha and more. The actors and the team shot major parts of the project in Madhya Pradesh before the country shut down in the wake of the 2nd lockdown owing to the growing cases of the Novel Coronavirus. More details about the project are yet to be revealed.

More on Divyenndu

Starting his journey from the theatre in Delhi and later joining the Film and Television Institute of India, Divyenndu has now established himself as a stellar performer by carrying out a variety of roles throughout his career. Some of his notable works include the 2011 romantic drama Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Chashme Baddoor, Ekkees Toppon Ki Salaami, Dilliwali Zaalim Girlfriend, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha among others.

He gained fame after venturing into the OTT space with the 2018 web series Mirzapur where he charmed his way into the hearts of the audience through his antagonist role of Munna Bhaiya. He opened up about playing the role in an interview with PTI by saying, ''Audience will see Munna as a more mature guy. A loving and caring guy, but yes from inside he is the same. Our writer Puneet Krishna told me on the first day of the shoot, 'Divyenndu Babu, Munna is Hulk'. He is calm and composed from the outside, but he is always angry from the inside. I couldn't have asked for more as an actor and as a character.''

On the other hand, veteran actor Gajraj Rao is gearing up for the release of an upcoming biographical sports drama titled Maidaan starring Ajay Devgn in the lead.

(Inputs from PR)

(Image: PR)