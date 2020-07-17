'Mismatched' Cast: Take A Look At The Lead Cast Of The Netflix Movie

Mismatched is Netflix's new movie that features Prajakta Koli in the lead. The movie will be a romantic film featuring two people who are not right for each other. The story is about Prajakta's character who is a tech wizard and the guy who is interested in her. Mismatched is one of the 17 movies that Netflix announced it will start streaming soon and will also mark Prajakta's debut in Bollywood. Take a look at the cast:

Prajakta Koli as Dimple

The famous YouTube star will be seen as the lead actor in the movie. She will be playing the role of Dimple, who is very intelligent and is a tech wizard. Her character doesn't seem much interested in love and affairs and is very focused. She is a very renowned artist, she makes videos on YouTube and has also endorsed many brands like Amazon’s Alexa, Nike and more. She is also known as Mostlysane on various social media platforms.

Rohit Saraf as Rishi

Rohit Saraf is a popular actor in Bollywood. He has appeared in many movies like Dear Zindagi, Hichki and The Sky Is Pink before. He will play the main lead in the movie as Rishi. He seems to like Dimple in the movie and is very interested in her. He also believes in fairytale endings and things that are quite generic in a love story. Together they make the Mismatched couple.

A look at Netflix's 17 movies

Netflix recently announced the release of 17 new films and series in a YouTube video. All of these movies will soon be available for streaming soon. Here's a look at all of the movies and their cast apart from Mismatched:

1. A Suitable Boy (Series)

Cast: Ishaan Khatter, Tabu, Tanya Maniktala, Rasika Dugal, Shahana Goswami, Vijay Varma, Namit Das

2. AK vs AK (Film)

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap

3. Bombay Begums (Series)

Cast: Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash, Plabita Borthakur, Aadhya Anand

4. Bombay Rose (Film)

(Animated movie)

5. Class of ’83 (Film)

Cast: Bobby Deol, Bhupendra Jadawat, Hitesh Bhojraj

6. Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare (Film)

Cast: Bhumi Pednekar, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Amol Parashar

7. Ginny Weds Sunny (Film)

Cast: Yami Gautam, Vikrant Massey

8. Bhaag Beanie Bhaag (Series)

Cast: Swara Bhasker, Ravi Patel, Mona Ambegaonkar, Girish Kulkarni, Dolly Singh, Varun Thakur

9. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (Film)

Cast: Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Vinneet Kumar, Manav Vij, Ayesha Raza Mishra

10. Kaali Khuhi (Film)

Cast: Shabana Azmi, Satyadeep Mishra, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Riva Arora

11. Ludo (Film)

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pearle Maaney, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf

13. Tribhanga- Tedhi Medhi Crazy (Film)

Cast: Kajol, Tanvi Azmi, Mithila Palkar

12. Masaba Masaba (Series)

Cast: Masaba Gupta, Neena Gupta

14. Raat Akeli Hai (Film)

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Aditya Srivastava, Ila Arun, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Shweta Tripathi, Nishant Dahiya

15. Serious Men (Film)

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shweta Basu Prasad, Nasser

16.Torbaaz (Film)

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Nargis Fakhri, Rahul Dev

Promo Pic Credit: Netflix's Youtube

