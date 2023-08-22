Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty Trailer: Anushka Shetty Features In A Heartwarming Rom-com

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty will be making its theatrical debut on September 7. Ahead of its release, the trailer of the film was released by its makers on Monday, August 21. It featured the lead actors of the movie Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty as a chef and a standup comedian respectively.

3 things you need to know

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty is directed by Mahesh Babu. P.

The film marks Anushka Shetty's first release in 3 years.

The actress was last seen in Hemant Madhukar’s Nishabdham.

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty: A love story

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty's trailer narrates the story of a feminist chef Miss Shetty, who needs a partner to have children. She has no interest in getting married or entering a committed relationship. She chooses stand-up comedian Siddhu (Naveen) because she thinks he is the ideal match for her because of his honesty and sound judgement.

Siddhu is an emotional person, though, and he wants to settle down in life by finding a committed partnership. Shetty prefers to be single forever. The two are in various stages of their lives. The main plot points of the story are how they bond and what issues they encounter while together.

Prabhas sends best wishes to MSMP team

South star Prabhas also shared the link to Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty's trailer on his Instagram stories and wrote, “Couldn’t stop laughing while watching the Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty trailer. Sweety and Naveen are fantastic! Best wishes to the team for their September 7th release.”

(Screengrab of Prabhas' Instagram stories)

The previously released teaser of the film introduced Murali Sharma and Jayasudha. Produced by Vamsi-Pramod from UV Creations, Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty features a captivating musical score by Radhan, while Birav Shah takes charge of the cinematography, ensuring a visually stunning experience for the audience.