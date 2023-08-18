Prabhas' Salaar To Get IMAX Release In US, Makers Promise 'larger Than Life Experience'

Prabhas is currently at the center of two massive upcoming projects. While he will be seen in Nag Ashwin’s pan-India sci-fi flick Kalki 2898 AD, he is also gearing up to play a violent character in Prashanth Neel's Salaar. The film comes with a lot of promise, as it has a massive budget and will release in two parts. The makers have planned a grand release for the film.

3 things you need to know:

Salaar is helmed by KGF director Prashanth Neel.

Prabhas' Salaar is said to be part of Yash starrer KGF franchise.

Salaar will release in two parts, with the first part scheduled to hit the big screens on September 28.

Salaar to release in IMAX in US

Salaar makers have confirmed that the film will have an IMAX release in the US. The IMAX format aids visual spectacles like Oppenheimer (2023), Dune (2021), The Batman (2022) and Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) and it is a clear indication that Salaar will be a treat for the fans.

However, it is not yet clear whether Salaar is going to get an IMAX release in India or not.

Salaar to get massive US release

Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire is set to get a huge release in the US. The Prabhas starrer is said to be releasing in more than 5000 locations overseas, and the releases on North American soil will cover more than 1979 locations.

Prabhas’ next, Kalki 2898 AD, is also expected to get the same treatment if not a bigger. The team for Kalki 2898 AD, including director Nag Ashwin, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone attended the San Diego Comic-Con in July and launched the title and teaser of the film. Ashwin explained his vision behind the project and said then that Kalki 2898 AD will also cater to the international audience.