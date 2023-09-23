Mission Raniganj New Motion Poster: Akshay Kumar's Film Trailer To Drop On THIS Date

Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is scheduled to release on October 6. The film is headlined by Parineeti Chopra and Akshay Kumar. The makers of the film took to their social media accounts to share the motion poster along with the trailer release announcement.

3 things you need to know

Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue tells the story of Jaswant Singh Gill, a mining engineer who rescued 65 miners from a flooded quarry in West Bengal in 1989.

The film leads Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra have previously starred in Kesari (2019) which also carried strong themes of patriotism.

The film marks the third Akshay Kumar release of the year after Selfiee and OMG 2.

Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue new motion poster revealed

Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue makers revealed the new motion poster of the film on September 23. Starring Akshay Kumar in the role of real-life hero Jaswant Gill, ‘Mission Raniganj’ boasts an ensemble cast of talented actors, including Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Dibyendu Bhattacharya Mukesh Bhatt, Akshay Verma, Ishtiyak Khan, Dinesh Lamba, and Virendra Saxena which is just half of the rescue mission team. The newly unveiled motion poster not only offers a thrilling glimpse into the film but also effectively conveys its core theme of courage and determination.

(Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra in Mission Raniganj | Image: Youtube Screengrab)

Along with the motion poster, the filmmakers have also announced the trailer reveal date for the film. The poster has piqued the audience's curiosity who are looking forward to the film. Scheduled to release on October 6, the film’s trailer will release on September 25.

Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue director talks about the film

Mission Raniganj is a film depicting a coal mine accident that sent shockwaves through the nation and the world. The film narrates the relentless efforts of the rescue team led by the valiant Jaswant Singh Gill (portrayed by Akshay Kumar). To ensure that the visuals portrayed the authentic and relatable essence of this tragic incident, Desai and his team dug a hole about 40 feet deep into the earth.

Elaborating on the same, the director of the movie Tinu Suresh Desai said, "It was a challenging film to shoot, primarily because a significant portion was filmed on location. Given the film's subject matter, our goal was to maintain authenticity and relatability in the backdrop and setting. As a result, we collectively decided to excavate a hole underground, reaching depths of around 30 to 40 feet, resembling just the 1/10th portion of an actual coal mine." (with Inputs from IANS)