Mistakes In Bollywood Movies Which Might Have Gone Unnoticed By Fans; Check Out

Bollywood films have a reputation of portraying larger than life ideas onscreen and being ardent Bollywood loyalists, fans often tend to lose sight of some small consistency errors in films. Here are a few mistakes in Bollywood films which fans might have missed to notice. The list includes movies like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Lagaan and more.

Also Read | Pompeo Dials Jaishankar; Discussion Held On COVID-19, Security Of Indo-Pacific Region

Lagaan

The movie

Starring Aamir Khan, Raghuvir Yadav and Gracy Singh in the leading roles, Lagaan follows the story of people of a small village in Victorian India, who keep their future at stake and accept a cricket game challenge against their ruthless British rulers, who promise to wave off their taxes for three years. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Lagaan earned â‚¹659.7 crores at the box office

Mistake

Lagaan is set in the year of 1892 when the official cricket rule stated that each team will get 5 balls per over. However, in the movie, the players are seen playing according to the current 6-ball rule.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag:

The movie

Starring Farhan Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor and Pavan Malhotra in the leading roles, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag narrates the truth behind the how of Milkha Singh escaped his home town in Pakistan during the Indo-Pak partition and traces his journey to success. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the movie was released in 2013. The movie is based on the life of Milkha Singh.

Also Read | Gehlot Camp MLAs' Lagaan Screening & Yoga Classes Flouted Covid-norms, Claims New Plea

Mistake:

The movie is set in the 1950s. In a scene, Farhan Akhtar’s character can be seen wooing his love interest with the song, Nanha Munna Rahi Hoon. However, the song was released in the year 1962 in a Bollywood film in the film, Son of India.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

The movie

Starring Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol in the leading role, the movie traces the journey of three friends who decide to turn their fantasy vacation into reality after one of their friends gets engaged. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the movie also stars Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin.

Also Read | Lagaan Director Ashutosh Gowariker To Helm His First International Series?

Mistake:

A scene in the movie features Katrina’s character realising her love for Arjun. She borrows her friend's bike to meet him, wearing a pink top. However, in the next scene, when she meets him, Katrina Kaif is seen wearing a maroon top. Take a look:

PK

Movie

Starring Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma and Sanjay Dutt in the leading roles, PK follows the story of an alien whose innocent nature and child-like questions force the country to evaluate the impact of religion on its people. The movie is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and it also stars actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Also Read | Lagaan Director Ashutosh Gowariker To Helm His First International Series?

Mistake

In the movie, Sarfaraz and Jaggu, who are exchange students from Pakistan and India respectively, fall in love. Sarfaraz tells Jaggu that he has a part-time job in the Pakistan embassy of Bruges city in Belgium. However, the Pakistan embassy is in Brussels and not in Bruges.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

The movie

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji in the leading roles, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai focuses on the love triangle of Anjali, Ranul and Tina. The movie was released in 1998 and is directed by Karan Johar. The movie also features Archana Puran Singh and Salman Khan in prominent roles.

Mistake:

A scene in the movie shows how Rahul and Anjali’s bad lip-syncing skills earn them rotten tomatoes from the audience. However, when Tina takes over, the trio dance on a clean stage moments later.

(Image credits: YouTube screengrabs from SonyMusicIndiaVEVO, Trending Vibes, Jack Sparrow, Movie Part Time)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.