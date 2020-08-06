Lagaan Director Ashutosh Gowariker To Helm His First International Series?

Indian director Ashutosh Gowariker is reportedly in talks with a leading international production house and is expected to create a musical series with them. A recent Mid-Day report says that the two parties have been discussing the project for over two years now. Alcon Entertainment production company, which has previously produced films like Blade Runner 2049, was reportedly impressed by the director’s 2001 Bollywood film, Lagaan.

Ashutosh Gowariker’s international series?

Ashutosh Gowariker has lately been in touch with the leading Hollywood production house, Alcon Entertainment, to create an international series. According to the report, a source close to the development revealed that the discussions over the series have been happening for close to two years now. The report suggests that the top brass at the studio felt that the director had the sensibility to helm the big-budget musical drama after watching his Oscar-nominated film Lagaan and the majestic Jodhaa Akbar. The deal was also reportedly sealed recently.

The report also stated that Ashutosh Gowariker and his team have been fine-tuning the story at the moment while it is expected to be shot across India and the United States. The reconnaissance part of the series has currently been kept on hold due to the ongoing pandemic and the restrictions due to it. The team has reportedly started working on the casting part of the film and actors are expected to be fixed in the next few months.

Alcon Entertainment has previously worked with leading international actors like Hugh Jackman, Johnny Depp, and Sandra Bullock and is hence expected to rope in notable actors to play the lead in the upcoming Ashutosh Gowariker series.

About Lagaan

Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India is a musical drama based on the life of Indians under the colonial rule. The plot of the film revolves around the people of a small village who successfully use the sport of cricket to cut down taxes which have been killing their livelihood. The film has been written and directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and stars talented actors like Aamir Khan, Raghuvir Yadav, Gracey Singh, amongst others. Lagaan was also nominated at the Oscars 2002 under the category of Best Foreign Language Film.

Image courtesy: Ashutosh Gowariker Instagram

