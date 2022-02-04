'Mister Mummy': Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia To Star In Shaad Ali Directorial; Check Poster

After the success of Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh's popular movie, Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya in 2012, the fans were eagerly awaiting to watch them perform opposite each other in another film. The actors recently left the fans in delight by unveiling the new look poster of their upcoming movie, Mister Mummy.

They even teased the fans by assuring them a never seen before twisted laughter ride and escalated their curiosity by asking them to be prepared to laugh their heart out.

Mister Mummy new look poster unveiled

Riteish Deshmukh recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a series of delightful looks of his upcoming movie, Mister Mummy, with his wife Genelia Deshmukh. In the first look, the actor can be seen pregnant with a huge baby bump and a tense look on his face.

The caption on the poster stated 'whole hearted comedy pet se' while in the next one, he shared the same in Hindi. In the last look, Riteish Deshmukh can be seen lying on the bed with pregnant Genelia Deshmukh with the latter lovingly gazing at him.

In the caption, he escalated the curiosity of the fans by stating, "A comedy-drama is here to knock your doors with a good news, welcoming the laughter soon" (sic) and tagged other cast and crew of the movie namely the director Shaad Ali, producer T Series, Hectic Cinema and others.

On the other hand, even Genelia Deshmukh shared the posters and penned a caption stating, "A twisted laughter ride and story like never seen before. Get ready to laugh your heart out and till your stomach hurts." (sic)

Many fans took to Riteish Deshmukh's Instagram post the moment he unveiled the poster and expressed their reaction to it by dropping laughing emojis in the comments section. Some of them also added fire and heart-eyed emojis to depict how the look left them amazed while others stated that they were eagerly waiting to watch the film.

Take a look at some of the fans' reactions:

Riteish and Genelia were cast opposite each other for the first time in the film, Mast, directed by Indra Kumar. The duo was loved by the audience, so they went on to appear in a couple of movies and TV shows together. The fans will now be watching them again on screen together in Shaad Ali directorial Mister Mummy.

Image: Instagram/@geneliad