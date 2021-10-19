Riteish Deshmukh Is 'thrilled' To Work With Co-stars As 'Visfot' Goes On Floors

Actor Riteish Deshmukh took to his social media to announce that his highly-anticipated Visfot has started filming. Earlier, the movie made quite a buzz on social media as it would mark the comeback of actor Fardeen Khan on the big screen. Featuring a star-studded cast, the movie has finally gone on floors.

The actor took to his Instagram on October 19 to share an update on his upcoming film Visfot. In the selfie, the 42-year-old can be seen with the clapperboard of the film. In the caption, he expressed his excitement to work with his co-stars. The actor also specially mentioned actor Fardeen Khan. He added the picture with the caption, ''#Visfot Day 1: The journey begins- Thrilled to collaborate with @_sanjaygupta #BhushanKumar @kookievgulati @priyabapat and my dearest friend #FardeenKhan[sic]."

Riteish Deshmukh starts filming 'Visfot'

Bankrolled by White Feather Films and T-Series, the upcoming film is the official remake of the 2012 film Rock, Paper and Scissors. According to a report from Bollywood Hungama, the film location will cover high rise buildings of the city to Dongri and will be shot in real locations. Directed by Kookie Gulati, the movie features Riteish Deshmukh and popular Marathi actor Priya Bapat in pivotal roles.

One of the reasons the film is receiving major hype among the fans is because it will mark Fardeen Khan's return to Bollywood after 11 years of hiatus. The actor was last seen in the film Dulha Mil Gaya. Co-star Rohit Roy took to his Instagram in September to enthuse over sharing the screen with Fardeen Khan as he shared a picture with the caption, ''Guess who came a visiting! Can’t wait to start work with this gem of a guy! We worked together first as actors in my friend @suparnverma ‘s directorial debut #ekkhiladiekhaseena! Can’t wait to collaborate with Fardeen again![sic]."

On the other hand, actor Riteish Deshmukh, known for movies like Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum, Ek Villain, Housefull 3 and more, was last seen in the 2019 film Marjaavaan and Baaghi 3. Along with Visfot, he will also be seen in the upcoming film for Netflix titled Plan A Plan B. He will also appear in Kakuda.

