Mithila Palkar's Style To Take Inspiration For Quirky Yet Casual College Outfits

Mithila Palkar is often seen donning Indian styles and sarees. However, her casual styles are uber-cool and chic. We take down some notes from her latest casual styles. Mithila Palkar’s style quotient is just what any young millennial will want to recreate for their everyday styles.

Here are some best looks of the Little Things actor:

Mithila Palkar wore an organza base top with puffed sleeves. The top was paired with a button-up skirt. The big top was complimented well with her big ponytail. The top and her eye-make-up had a pop of colours with a touch of blue.

Mithila Palkar donned a camouflage brown army print pants and jackets. The trendy jacket was paired with a turtle neck top and statement gold earrings. She kept her natural curls and also opted for a glazed make-up look. Mithila looked amazing in the entire outfit.

Mithila looked stunning in a white, plunging neckline midi dress. The airy dress looked effortless on Mithila as she strutted in brown plumps. The subtle look was completed with her hair tied back and off-white clutch. This look is an excellent solution for any brunch outing.

Mithila looked pretty in pink polka dots in a co-ord skirt and tube set. The skirt has a side slit which made her look extra edgy. Once again, Mithila Palkar donned her natural luscious curls and classic white sneakers. She kept the make-up to a minimum in this look.

Mithila Palkar wore a bold bandeau top and jogger pants, she completed the look with ankle shoes. Mithila opted for side braids this time and also wore some oversized hoop earrings to top the look. Mithila looked stunning in this casual chic look!

