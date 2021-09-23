Mohammad Kaif's Old Pic With Aishwarya Rai Gets Witty Comment From A Follower; See

Cricket and films are considered among the most-followed topics in India, and both the worlds often merge, be it marriages, events or ventures on the big or small screen. A glimpse of this was former Indian cricketers Virender Sehwag and Mohammad Kaif arriving for a special episode on The Kapil Sharma Show. The duo had a gala time on the show, with numerous fun-filled moments, that is set to be a treat for the viewers.

One of the highlights was when Kaif was shown his throwback Instagram post with actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The 40-year-old was left embarrassed and in splits after one of the fun-filled comments on the picture about his 'fielding.'

Mohammad Kaif embarrassed about fan comment on snap with Aishwarya Rai

One of the sections on The Kapil Sharma Show is when the star guests are shown the comments made by their followers on their social media posts and then capturing their reactions. Mohammad Kaif was shown a snap with Aishwarya Rai on a flight in 2018, and he had captioned it, "Delightful conversation with a wonderful person[sic]."

Since Kaif was known for his livewire performance as a fielder, one of the netizens jokingly warned Aishwarya to be careful since he was very good in 'fielding.' The comment left the cricketer turned commentator in splits and he even hid his face in embarrassment. This was after Kapil had asked them about most of the cricketers his love marriage and how they managed to find time for 'fielding.'

Sehwag too was shown a photoshopped image he had posted with former Indian Captain Sourav Ganguly. And he too was in splits after one of the comments was about them rushing so that the liquor shops don't get closed. Sehwag also stated that he did not do any domestic work during the COVID-19 lockdown since he was the 'Nawab of Nawajgarh.' He also gave a Kapil a banana, after the latter asked him who will he give the banana to ask them to shut up, in the same way as Sachin Tendulkar used to give to Sehwag. He, however, took it back, stating that he didn't want Kapil to stop talking since the show worked because of him.

The episode is set to be telecast this weekend.

(Image: Instagram/@mohammadkaif87)