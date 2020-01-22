Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub Backs Deepika, Cites 'privilege' For B'wood Biggies' Silence On CAA

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, seen in movies like 'Article 15', 'Tanu Weds Manu', and more, has been voicing his opinion against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The actor who has participated in anti-CAA protests said that people at Jamia and Shaheen Bagh got the confidence that they were doing something right, after seeing him there. He revealed that if his presence can give faith to them, Deepika Padukone's solidarity with the JNU students, took the discussion to a 'bigger level'.

Turram Khan: Zeeshan Ayyub to play the main antagonist in the film

So, was the movie's business affected by Deepika's presence at JNU? Zeeshan Ayyub said that in his opinion probably makers wanted to put across a strong story and maybe making money wasn't the intention.

The Internet has been flooded with many asking Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and other Bollywood biggies for their opinion on CAA, but there has been a continued silence on this from them. To this, Ayyub said that if they are not taking a stand right now then it shows that they are 'privileged'. He told a leading daily, that these celebrities could not be taking a stand because of their money, fame, or religious identity. He further added that if somebody wanted to enjoy that privilege, they have the right to do so.

What is the CAA?

According to the CAA, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, to escape religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship. It does not include Muslims. Those opposing the CAA contend that it discriminates on the basis of religion and violates the Constitution.

Owaisi takes up Amit Shah's CAA-NRC challenge; says, 'Debate with a bearded man'

They also allege that the CAA along with the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is intended to target the Muslim community in India. However, the central government has dismissed the allegations, maintaining that the law is intended to give citizenship to the persecuted minorities from the three neighbouring countries and not to take away anyone's citizenship.

Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak 'look' TikTok video sours Kangana Ranaut's take on her effort

(With PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.