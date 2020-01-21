Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak 'look' TikTok Video Sours Kangana Ranaut's Take On Her Effort

Deepika Padukone who has been in the spotlight for a while now has once again courted controversy for allegedly turning her Chhapaak 'look' into a marketing gimmick — a TikTok challenge video. Reacting to the same, Kangana Ranaut stated that not her but her sister Rangoli who has been an acid attack survivor was offended by it. As per Kangana, it is not ' a make-up look', and one should not try to achieve it with 'make-up products'.

Adding that 'this kind of insensitivity' should be stopped and the act needs to be apologized for, the Panga actress concluded her statement. After the trailer launch of Deepika's Chhapaak, Kangana had thanked the entire team for making a film on the subject and also stated that the trailer reminded her of her sister Rangoli.

Deepika Padukone faces flak for Tik-Tok video

"The problem with Deepika Padukone endorsing a makeup challenge on Chhapaak is that she treated it as one of her 'looks' and dismissed the entire trauma behind it. She proved that it was merely make up for her and she clearly doesn't understand the depth of what survivors go through," wrote a Twitter user. This came after Deepika challenged one of the TikTok influencers to recreate her acid-attack survivor Malti's 'look' from Chhapaak.

As ‘Chhapaak’ flops, Bollywood entertainer Deepika Padukone mocks acid attack victims in a new PR stunt on Tik Tok pic.twitter.com/jVKnVbBU96 — Chayan Chatterjee (@Satyanewshi) January 18, 2020

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, produced by Deepika Padukone, the film is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agrawal. The film's promotions became controversial on account of Deepika Padukone's sudden drop-in at a JNUSU protest a day after the JNU campus witnessed shocking violence, following which a PR campaign leveraging Padukone's pictures from the visit was spotted by netizens.

