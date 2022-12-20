Mohit Raina On Divorce Rumours With Wife Aditi Sharma: "It Is Baseless"

Actor Mohit Raina rubbished rumours about his marriage being in trouble calling such reports “baseless” and adding that he and his wife, Aditi Sharma, are “happily married”. The couple is currently in Himachal Pradesh ahead of their first wedding anniversary on January 1, 2023.

“This is just baseless, I really don’t know from where it started. It was first carried by an online portal named Bollywoodshaadi.com but there is no truth about it. As for me and Aditi, we are happily married. I would have loved to talk about it further, but right now, we are celebrating our wedding anniversary in Himachal Pradesh,” Raina told Hindustan Times.

Despite being married, Mohit Raina and Aditi Sharma don’t follow each other on social media. There were also rumours that the actor has removed all his wedding pictures from his Instagram handle. When questioned about the same, Raina told Hindustan Times, "All the wedding pictures are intact. The reason we don’t follow each other is because she (Aditi) is not from the industry and doesn’t enjoy unwanted attention. Also, we keep our personal lives very protected."

Mohit Raina married Aditi Sharma in an intimate ceremony:

Mohit Raina married Aditi Sharma on January 1 in an intimate ceremony, which was attended by their close family members and friends. The couple became friends through mutual acquaintances. There are not many details about Mohit's wife Aditi. The couple had a Rajasthani wedding.

Mohit Raina rose to fame after he played the lead role in the mythological drama ‘Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev’. The actor was seen in the Amazon Prime Video series ‘Mumbai Diaries’, where he played the role of a Doctor. The series also featured Konkana Sen and Shreya Dhanwanthary in important roles.

Mohit also starred in filmmaker Kunal Deshmukh's 2021 film ‘Shiddat’, starring Sunny Kaushal and Radhika Madan in the lead roles.

Mohit Raina also played the role of Major Karan Kashyap in filmmaker Aditya Dhar's 2019 film 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', starring Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari, and Rajat Kapur among others.