Mom-to-be Bipasha Basu Cites Oprah In Note To Self; 'when The Limo Breaks Down...'

Weeks after announcing her pregnancy, Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu took to her social media space and shared a 'note to self'. As Basu is rejoicing in one of the best phases of her life, the 43-year-old keeps updating fans with glimpses of her day-to-day activities. Recently, she even shared some adorable pictures of her first maternity photoshoot with her husband-actor Karan Singh Grover.

Bipasha Basu pens a 'note to self'

On Thursday, Bipasha took to her Instagram handle and uploaded a 'note to self', which was a quote by American host Oprah Winfrey. Basu noted, "Lots of people want to ride with you in the limo, but what you want is someone who will take the bus with you when the limo breaks down."

Along with the note, she wrote in the caption, "Note to self. Be grateful and thankful for all the abundant genuine love and wholesome real relationships you have earned in your life. Always see and observe to know what's real and what's not. Stay rooted, Stay true." Take a look:

Bipasha Basu announces pregnancy

Bipasha announced her pregnancy with Karan Singh Grover on August 16, 2022. The actor duo shared photos of themselves posing together as the former flaunted her baby bump. In the first image, Basu was seen wearing a white shirt and showing off her growing baby belly while her Alone co-star was seen staring at her and resting one hand on the bump. Take a look at it here:

Recently, the 43-year-old actor even opened up about how she felt when she found out that she was pregnant. As per Hindustan Times, she remembered how she and Karan ran to her mother’s house and she was the first person Bipasha wanted to tell, stating that it was her mother's dream that she and Karan have a baby. The Dhoom actor further stated, "I always had faith we will, and it happened. I am more than grateful for this."

Image: Instagram/@bipashabasu