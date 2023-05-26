Mom-to-be Ileana D'Cruz Flaunts Growing Baby Bump In Mirror Selfies

Ileana D'Cruz is all set to embrace motherhood. Recently, the Barfi actress shared a new set of photos from her pregnancy diaries. Her mirror selfies showed various angles of her growing baby bump and the mom-to-be looked elated for this new phase in her life.

Ileana took to her Instagram stories flaunting her baby bump. She opted for a black T-shirt teamed with matching fitted bottoms. In one of the photos, she stood in front of the mirror straight up. In another photo, she turned to a side and her growing baby bump was clearly visible. Ileana adorably cradled her baby bump. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "It's all about ANGLES," and accompanied it with a laughing emoji.

Ever since April, after Ileana announced that she is expecting to be a mother, the actress has been sharing snippets of her day-to-day life and taking fans along on her pregnancy journey.

Ileana D'Cruz flaunting her baby bump (Image: Ileana D'Cruz/Instagram)

Ileana D'Cruz flaunting her baby bump (Image: Ileana D'Cruz/Instagram)

Ileana D'Cruz's pregnancy diaries

Ever since Ileana D'Cruz announced her pregnancy, she has been sharing her pregnancy diaries with her followers on social media. She often shares photos of the food she has been having during her journey. From munching on her favourite food to going on a car drive, she has been enjoying every bit of her pregnancy phase. Recently, she took to social media and shared a photo of a black forest cake made by her sister. Sharing the photo, the Barfi star wrote, "Preggy perks. Especially because your sister makes the best black forest cake ever." A few days ago, she went on a car drive and penned, "Sun's out, Bump's out." Here's the post through which she announced her pregnancy.

More about Ileana D'Cruz's pregnancy

Ileana D'Cruz announced her pregnancy on April 18. She shared two photos on her Instagram handle. The first photo featured a onesie with "And so the adventure begins" written on it. In the second photo, a pendant with 'mama' written on it was kept on a table. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Coming soon, Can't wait to meet you my little darling." Almost a month after announcing the news, the actress shared the photos flaunting her baby bump for the first time.