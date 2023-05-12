Ileana D'Cruz Is A Happy Mom-to-be As She Flaunts Her Baby Bump | Photos

Mom-to-be Ileana D’Cruz has treated her Insta family to new pictures from her pregnancy diaries. In the images, the actress shows off her baby bump in a black ensemble with a plunging neckline. In the first and third pictures, she is flashing her million-dollar smile for the camera. In the second photo, she adorably looks at her baby bump.

Sharing the post, Ileana D’Cruz wrote, “Bump alert!!," and credited her friend Anya Singh for clicking her picture. Soon after the actress shared the post, Athiya Shetty was quick to drop a heart emoticon in the comment section. Anya Singh wrote, "Who that sexy mama." Arshad Warsi's wife Maria Goretti commented, "Oh you beautiful “mama-to-be”.

More on Ileana D'cruz's pregnancy

The actress announced her pregnancy on Instagram by sharing two pictures. The first is an image of a baby romper with "And so the adventure begins" printed on it. Next was an image of a "Mama" pendant. In the caption, she wrote, "Coming soon. Can't wait to meet you my little darling."

Also, the actress keeps her Insta family updated by sharing several pictures from her daily routine on Instagram stories. A few days ago, she shared several other photos related to pregnancy cravings and her journey towards embracing motherhood.

Is Ileana D'Cruz dating Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastien?

Ileana was rumoured to be dating Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastien Laurent Michel. She was among the many friends at Katrina's birthday last year. However, neither Katrina nor Ileana confirmed the dating rumours.

Ileana D'Cruz's upcoming movies

On the work front, Ileana made her acting debut with the Telugu film Devadasu. In 2012, she made her Bollywood debut with Barfi, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra. Now, the actress will be seen in Unfair & Lovely, a social comedy film directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua. The movie also stars Randeep Hooda in the lead role.