Mom-to-be Kajal Aggarwal is currently in her third trimester and is currently enjoying her pregnancy period and her life with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu. The actor never fails to flaunt her baby bump and share cute pictures on social media. She recently dropped some adorable photos with her businessman husband and penned a heartfelt note to thank and praise him.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kajal Aggarwal recently shared some adorable pictures with her husband Gautam Kitchlu. In the photos, the Hey Sinamika star wore a green coloured dress and looked beautiful keeping her makeup to a minimum. The actor's husband wore a white shirt as he wrapped his arms around her.

Kajal Aggarwal's note for her husband

In the caption, Kajal Aggarwal praised her husband for being selfless and supportive during her entire pregnancy. She wrote, "Thank you for being the greatest husband + to-be-dad a girl could ask for. Thank you for being so selfless, for waking up with me almost every night while I had ‘morning’ sickness, for camping out on the couch with me for weeks because it was the most comfy place for me to sleep, for immediately texting the doc and taking me to moms house to put my legs up during the braxton hicks contractions and never hesitating or making me feel bad, for always making sure I’m well fed, well hydrated + comfortable, for taking care of me and lastly for loving me through it all. Before our sweet baby comes, I want you to know how wonderful you are and that you will be an amazing father as well!"

The actor further mentioned how her husband has already become a father in the past eight months. She added, "I know how in love with this baby you are and how much you care already- it makes me feel so lucky that our baby will have a father who loves unconditionally, be there no matter what and have an extraordinary role model to look up to." In concluding her note, Kajal Aggarwal wrote, "There will be sleepless nights, times we feel sick, times we aren’t feeling ourselves, but this will also be the best time of our life. Things will change but one thing will stay the same and that is how much I love you! I’m blessed to have you by my side for our greatest adventure yet. You are going to be the most terrific father and I love the life we live." Several stars from the south film industry, including Raashi Khanna and Hansika Motwani, sent the couple their love.

Image: Instagram/@kajalaggarwalofficial