'Money Heist': Netizens React To Ayushmann's Professor Avatar; Hail Uncanny Resemblance

Money Heist is all set to premiere the second volume of its fifth and final season this week, bidding an emotional adieu to all its fans. The Spanish heist show has had a trailblazing run ever since it premiered on Netflix in 2017. The streaming giant is leaving no stone unturned in capturing netizens' attention ahead of Money Heist's premiere and has roped in Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana to gravitate the Indian crowd.

Days after Khurrana was seen recreating the show's anthem Bella Ciao, Netflix India has dropped glimpses of his Professor avatar, leaving fans shocked at his and Alvaro Morte's uncanny resemblance. The Vicky Donor star's intense look has undoubtedly established him as the heist leader's doppelganger.

Netizens react to Ayushmann Khurrana's uncanny resemblance to Professor

Taking to their Instagram handle on Tuesday, November 30, Netflix India uploaded a string of pictures, hailing Ayushmann as the Dali Gang's number one fan. They further reminded the audience that it's almost time for the show's premiere. "Alert: We've found the Dali Gang's fan #1- @ayushmannk! Pack your red suits, don't forget your masks, it's almost time.", they wrote. Take a look.

Netizens quickly bombarded the comments section by hailing Ayushmann as Bollywood's best bet for the professor. One called Khurrana as the professor's 'perfect match', while another seemed stunned at the possibility of recreating Money Heist with Ayushmann helming the said role. "Are we recreating money heist with Ayushman Khurana as professor for real?..", one quipped, while another wrote," This seems interesting, finally."



Ayushmann Khurrana recently took to the photo-sharing site and posted a video showcasing him preparing for a red carpet event of Money Heist. He could then be seen bursting into a melody that expressed his excitement about the final season volume. The actor crooned in Hindi, "It's been laid out, the red carpet is waiting but I am only waiting for you. Bella ciao ciao ciao. The final season is almost here, your biggest fan says ciaooo."

The upcoming season concluded with the gang grieving the death of their ace team member Tokyo. The last edition will showcase the professor and his team undergoing a spine-chilling ride inside the Bank of Spain.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @THE PROFESSOR/ @NETFLIX INDIA/ TWITTER/ @CINEMABRAVOPH)