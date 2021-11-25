'Monkey Man': Sikander Kher Says Dev Patel's Humaneness 'spills Over To His Craft'

After his trailblazing performance in Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire and a series of hit films, Dev Patel has donned the director's hat for Monkey Man, which stars Sikander Kher in his Hollywood debut. The Woodstock Willa artist is in awe of Patel, who, with his 'ease and calm', has made Sikander's experience a seamless one. According to ANI, Kher showered praises on the 'extremely humble' Dev Patel, noting that his 'humaneness' spills over to his craft.

Sikander Kher praises Monkey Man director Dev Patel

Sharing his filming experience alongside Patel, Sikander said, "Dev is an extremely humble human being. There is certain humaneness to his being which spills over to his craft. Donning the director's hat while also starring in the film is no easy feat but you have to see the ease and calm with which Dev handles it." He noted that Dev has a clear vision, and further added," He is focused and knows what he wants."

"We have spent a lot of time together which only helps create a good understanding between a director and his actor", he lastly mentioned.

In an earlier revelation, Sikander accepted that he gave it all for the 'biggest opportunity', and gained 12 kgs for his role."Monkey Man is the biggest opportunity being thrown at me. It is one step ahead to reach out to a completely new audience. I wanted to give it my all."

He poured in a lot of hard work to get a bulky physique for the character. "My part in the film requires a bulky figure and I have worked very hard to alter my structure to suit the role. An actor is only as good as his films. That's it", he added. Kher is a dedicated performer, who says his reel life characters are very personal to him. "I try to look like them, think like them and act like them", he iterated.

Apart from Dev and Sikander Kher, Monkey Man also stars Made in Heaven fame Sobhita Dhulipala. Patel is also producing and acting in the film, which has been bought by Netflix. It is slated to release in 2022.

