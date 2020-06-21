'More Stretching, Less Stressing': Kareena Kapoor Khan & Varun Dhawan Share Yoga Day Post

With the world celebrating International Yoga Day on Sunday, Indian film industry actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Varun Dhawan reiterated the significance of the ancient practice through their social media posts. Sharing pictures of them doing asanas, Kareena wrote, "More stretching, less stressing."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who played a major role on June 21 being acknowledged as International Yoga Day, expressed how Yoga enhanced our quest for a ‘healthier planet’. "If we can fine-tune our chords of health and hope, the day is not far away when the world will witness the success of healthy and happy humanity. Yoga can definitely help us make this happen," the leader said in his address on Sunday.

PM Modi said, "Yoga provides us with the self-motivation and confidence to fight and win against difficulties. Yoga calms us down, mentally. It also helps us with more endurance power."

"The world is feeling the need for yoga more than ever due to the coronavirus pandemic and the ancient Indian practice is helping a large number of COVID-19 patients across the globe in defeating the disease", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

