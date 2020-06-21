Akshay Kumar brilliantly combines Father's Day & Yoga Day messages with Nitara's picture

It is common to see numerous festivals being celebrated around the country at the same time. However, this time it was numerous global events that took place on the same day. Father’s Day, International Yoga Day, World Music Day was celebrated, apart from Solar Eclipse also sparking the curiosity of people.

Amid the multiple events, Akshay Kumar had a interesting way to combine his message for two of the events. The actor shared a beautiful snap of his daughter Nitara, like always, without her face fully visible, in his arms on the beach.

The 2.0 star wrote that the feeling of seeing one’s child fall asleep in one's arms, gave the same kind of peace as practising yoga. The 52-year-old wished all the ‘amazing fathers’ and his fans and well-wishers for International Yoga Day.

Here’s the post

I’m sure watching your child fall asleep in your arms gives you as much peace as practicing yoga :) Wishing all the amazing fathers, Happy #FathersDay and Happy #InternationalYogaDay everyone! pic.twitter.com/dUuF4n8SWE — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 21, 2020

Numerous other stars conveyed their messages on both the occasions. Amitabh Bachchan, Sonam K Ahuja, Anushka Sharma, were among those who shared adorable pictures with their fathers, and heartwarming notes for them.

Many stars like Anupam Kher, Taapsee Pannu and others shared with their fans the importance of Yoga.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who played a major role in June 21 being acknowledged as International Yoga Day, expressed how Yoga enhanced our quest for a ‘healthier planet’. "If we can fine-tune our chords of health and hope, the day is not far away when the world will witness the success of healthy and happy humanity. Yoga can definitely help us make this happen," the leader said in his address on Sunday.

PM Modi said, "Yoga provides us with the self-motivation and confidence to fight and win against difficulties. Yoga calms us down, mentally. It also helps us with more endurance power."

