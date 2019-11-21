Most Viewed Bollywood Songs: Here Are Some Big Hits On YouTube

Bollywood songs have changed over time. The melancholy tunes that were present in the old movies are now replaced with bouncy and vibrant music. Bollywood movies are generally quite popular among the Indian audience and also across the globe. There are songs of different genres in Bollywood. Some of these songs, when they were uploaded on Youtube have now crossed over half a billion views and some are about to cross one billion views. Let’s look at some of the most viewed Bollywood songs that have created a stir on Youtube:

Swag Se Swagat (2017)

Directed by Ali Abbas Zaffar, this song is from the movie Tiger Zinda Hai. It stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The music is composed by Vishal and Shekhar. The song has now crossed more than 750 million views.

Bom Diggy Diggy (2018)

Bom Diggy is a song by British Asian singers Zack Knight and Jasmin Walia. It was released in 2017 on Youtube. This song is from the movie Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Badri Ki Dulhaniya (2017)

Badri Ki Dulhaniya is a song from the movie Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya. This song was a big hit when it was released on Youtube. The song now has over 600 million views.

Kala Chashma (2016)

This song is from the movie Baar Baar Dekho. The film stars Siddharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The song has over 550 million views.

Nashe Si Chadh Gayi (2016)

Nashe Si Chadh Gayi is a song from the movie Befikre. The movie stars Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles. This song currently has 576 million views.

