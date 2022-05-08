Mother's Day 2022: Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor & More Celebs Pour In Heart-warming Wishes

It is believed that a mother is an epitome of love, generosity, and sacrifice who endures all the hardships and works 365 days a year non-stop to provide the best upbringing, love, and care to her children. Mother's Day is a special occasion to celebrate her commendable strength, and selfless care and honour her efforts for the kids. On Mother's Day 2022, several well-known faces from the film industry took to social media to pay a hearty tribute to their birth-givers.

Bollywood pour in warm wishes on Mother's Day 2022

Alia Bhatt

Newlywed Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of her mother Soni Razdan and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor. She wrote, "My beautiful beautiful mothers. Happy Mothers Day - ALL DAY EVERYDAY!"

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor travelled down memory lane to share a throwback photo with late legendary actress Sridevi. The actor shared, "Even in your absence, I feel your love everyday. Even in your absence, you’re the best mother in the world. love u (sic)."

Mira Rajput Kapoor

Mira Rajput Kapoor hailed her mother as 'eternal sunshine' and captioned her Instagram post, "Happy Mother’s Day to our eternal sunshine! You brighten up every day, every room you enter, every person you meet! I love you Mumma! Wish I could be like you".

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena shared a sweet photo with her sons Taimur and Jeh on the special occasion. She wrote, "The length and breadth of my life. Happy Mother’s Day".

Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor shared heartwarming photos with her mother, along with a throwback pic of the latter. She captioned it, "Mother’s Day ♥️ Today. Everyday."

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal, who recently embraced motherhood, penned a sweet letter to her first born. She wrote, "Dearest Neil, My first. I want you to know how precious you are and always will be to me. The moment I held you in my arms, held your tiny little hand in mine, felt your warm breath and saw your beautiful eyes, I knew I was in love forever. You are my first child. My first son. My first everything, really. In the years to come, I will try my best to teach you, but you have already taught me infinite amounts".