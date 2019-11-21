Motichoor Chaknachoor: Director Debamitra Biswal Disowns Her Own Film

The director of the film Motichoor Chaknachoor has disowned her own film officially by alleging that creative control was wrested from her during the post-production. Directed by Debamitra Biswal, Motichoor Chaknachoor was released on November 15, in theatres worldwide. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty. In a statement reported by the media has stated that the filmmaker has claimed she was not allowed to present her version of the film over silly ego fights.

Motichoor Chaknarchoor director disowns her own film, know why

The story of Motichoor Chaknachoor follows the life of a middleaged man who struggles to find a perfect bride for him to marry and settle down. In her defence, the director wrote that she will only cherish the memory of people laughing and enjoying the screening of her version of the film which was shown to her audience without any background music or proper dubbing. She added that it saddens her heart because this version of her film will never release. She also gave the reason for silly ego fights which is causing the problem. Debamitra Biswal further thanked her entire cast and crew and said that she was sorry she could not save the film. She said she knew what great potential the film had but could not save it because things get ruined when too much honesty is put into it.

Debamitra Biswal has been involved in some legal tussle with the producers of the movie Motichoor Chaknachoor. She had approached the Bombay High Court last month, seeking a stay on the film’s trailer over alleged non-payment of dues. On the other hand, the production house accused her of selling the film’s rights to a distributor in Bihar without the knowledge of the production house. The film released a few weeks ago was made on a budget of ₹20 crore. However, ever since it’s release, the film is not doing that great at the box office.

