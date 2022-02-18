Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's unfortunate demise has left the entire nation devastated. The Nightingale of India passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after battling COVID-19 for weeks. Her fans and several people from the film fraternity have taken to their social media handles and are paying their tribute to the departed soul.

Joining the list is actor Mouni Roy who is in the limelight ever since her wedding with businessman Suraj Nambiar. The Naagin actor is very fond of dancing and is much loved by her fans for her graceful dance moves. Recently, Mouni took to her Instagram handle and showcased her dancing prowess on the late singer Lata Mangeshkar's song Piya Tose Naina Laage Re.

Mouni Roy grooves to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's song Piya Tose Naina Lage

On Thursday, Mouni Roy took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of her dancing on Piya Tose Naina Lage Re. It was Mouni's heartfelt tribute for the late singer. In the video, she was donned in a black salwar suit and silver jhumkas. She also wore traditional Bengali bangles worn by a newly married woman. Sharing the monochromatic video, the Gold actor captioned it as “मैं कहूँ मत करो चंदा उस गली का फेरा … #InRemembrance #borntoolate”. Here take a look at the post-

Fans showered love on the post and flooded the comments section with heartfelt comments. Mouni's industry friends Aashka Goradia and Pragya Kapoor left heart-eye emojis in the comments. Apart from that, her friend Khushbu K Grewal commented, “What grace what expressions omgggggg” and Rahul Shetty wrote, “so beautiful”.

Newlyweds Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar enjoy their honeymoon in Kashmir

On Monday, February 7, Mouni Roy took to her Instagram handle and shared the first picture from her honeymoon diaries. The pictures featured some exotic backdrop of Kashmir's snowclad mountains. In the first picture, we can see Mouni melting in Suraj's arms as the couple posed for a selfie. In the last picture, the actor is seen enjoying the snowy weather. Sharing the pictures, Mouni captioned the post as "presently SunMoon-ing!!!!!!@nambiar13". Take a look-

For the unversed, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar’s wedding was no less than a dreamy affair in Goa. The couple exchanged their vows on January 27, in a traditional Malayali and Bengali ceremony. Pictures and videos from their pre-wedding and post-festivities took the internet by storm.

Image: Instagram@imouniroy