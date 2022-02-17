Newlywed Mouni Roy Exudes Elegance In All-black Salwar Suit; Asha Negi Reacts

Admired for both her acting and sartorial prowess, Mouni Roy has the ability to effortlessly carry out a range of looks. The Brahmastra star has been highlighting her love for traditional weaves for years now. The actor's ethnic wardrobe is all about thoughful pieces, be it rich skills or sequinned attires. Her envy-worthy collection of Indian wears ranges from elegant sarees and gorgeous salwar suits. Speaking of which, on Thursday, February 17, newlywed Mouni Roy took to social media to yet again stun the fashion police with her all-black ethnic attire. Needless to say that are followers are loving her latest look.

Mouni Roy dazzles in black Salwar suit

In the picture shared by the Naagin actor, Mouni can be seen bringing her ace fashion game into play in a black salwar suit featuring sequinned borders. The Naagin star is known to have a thing for minimalism and going by the same, Mouni avoided to accessorise her look with heavy jewellery. Instead, she opted for statement jhumkas, kadda and a ring to match with her outfit. Smokey eye-makeup and nude lips accentuated the elegance of her look. Meanwhile, sleek straight hair left open rounded off her latest style statement. Check out the photos below:

Not only fans, but even well-known faces of the television industry loved the traditional look of Mouni Roy. While Amruta Khanvilkar was left love struck, Asha Negi hailed called her 'Sundar'. On the other hand, Aashka Goradia said 'hello mrs' to the newlywed actor. Meanwile, lovestruck and red heart emojis flooded the comment section of her latest post. Take a look at the reactions here:

This comes just days after Mouni Roy celebrated a romantic Valentine's Day with husband Suraj Nambiar.Taking to Instagram, Mouni shared a series of romantic photos that saw the couple beaming with immense joy. While in one photo, Suraj embraced Roy in a warm hug, another saw him planting a kiss on Mouni's cheeks. From dates to wedding photo, her Valentine's post was a collection of the duo's sweet moments together. While sharing the photo online, Mouni said, "Err’yday is sooooo freaking fun with you ..Happy love day baby @nambiar13."

On the professional front, Mouni Roy will next share the screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the much-awaited sci-fi flick, Brahmastra. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the movie also features Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni essaying pivotal roles. The first part of the trilogy is all set to hit the silver screen on September 9, this year.

Image: Instagram/@imouniroy