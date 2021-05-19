Mouni Roy Shares 'photo Dump' From Her European Vacation; Fans Drop Heart Emojis

Mouni Roy took to Instagram to share a few pictures from her vacation to Odessa, Europe. Mouni Roy's latest Instagram post is a set of 10 images from various cafes and tourist spots in the city of Odessa. Her photos immediately went viral on Instagram as soon as she posted.

Mouni Roy's photos from her trip to Odessa

Mouni Roy's latest Instagram post will give you a strong sense of wanderlust. Europe is one of the most picturesque and popular travel destinations in the world. Mouni Roy posted a set of 10 photos of herself dressed in different outfits. In the pictures, she is seen sitting by a cafe's window, standing outside a huge building, reading a book at an outdoor cafe, and casually sipping on some coffee. The actor is seen dressed in five different outfits in the photos.

In the first photo, she is dressed in a beige top and black overcoat, in the next photo she is dressed in a pink one-piece dress with bulging sleeves. In the other photo, she is looking sideways and smiling, dressed in a leopard print short one-piece dress, black stocking and a light brown overcoat. A yellow side purse completes her third outfit. The fourth photo finds Mouni in the same outfit as the previous one, but she is sitting at a cafe.

In the next photo, Mouni is sitting outside on a white chair and is dressed in black pants, and a beige overcoat. She is also holding a shiny black purse. And finally, the next photo is a selfie of Mouni where she is seen in a room, perched on a chair. She is dressed in a pastel crop top and shirt skirt, with a black overcoat to complete the outfit. She captioned the post as, "The Week in Odessa" with the hashtag "#photodump1". If the hashtag is anything to go by, then there might be a "Photo Dump #2" on the way.

Mouni's photos from Odessa received love and appreciation from her friends in the TV industry as well as her fans. Drashti Dhami commented with red heart emojis whereas Adaa Khan commented with fire emojis. Fans dropped fire emojis, red heart emojis as well as heart-eyed emojis. One fan also commented, "Beautiful" under the actor's post.

(Image: Mouni Roy's Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.