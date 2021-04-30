Thursday, April 29, 2021, marked the occasion of International Dance Day and people around the world took to their social media handles to share snippets of them dancing. Following suit was actor Mouni Roy, who took to her Instagram feed and shared a video from her contemporary dance class. Scroll along to have a look at the video and what the actor had to say.

Mouni Roy shares video from her "contemp class" on International Dance Day

On April 29, 2021, Mouni shared a video of herself dancing with a bunch of other people at her contemporary dance class in an ode to International Dance Day. The actor says that she is a beginner and learning every day. The caption read, “A beginner err’yday! From a recent contemp class x” followed by the hashtags #ChoreographybyCraig and #InternationalDanceDay.

The post has received over 50k likes since it was shared on the social media platform. Comments under the post have fans as well as friends of the actor showering love on her with words and emojis. Shamita Shetty who often reacts to Mouni’s posts dropped a bunch of red heart emojis in the comments. Here are some of the comments under the post.

A look at Mouni Roy’s Instagram posts of her dancing

The actor has often showcased her love for dancing with videos on her Instagram feed time and again. On the occasion of Ram Navami, the actor took to her handle and shared a video of herself doing Kathak on the song Bawara Mann from the movie Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi. Mouni thanked her teacher for inspiring her and teaching her the dance form even through video calls and wished everyone on the occasion of the festival.

Her caption read, “When nobody dances with you waltz alone... Thank you, my darling N, @nikkitakathak for always inspiring & teaching me even on a video call when needed, like in this one. They should see you dancing this piece. Love love x ...Sending you lots of love, I pray you always fly. à¤”à¤° à¤†à¤ª à¤¸à¤­à¥€ à¤•à¥‹ à¤°à¤¾à¤® à¤¨à¤µà¤®à¥€ à¤•à¥€ à¤¶à¥à¤­à¤•à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤”.

Promo Image Source: Mouni Roy’s Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.