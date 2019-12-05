Mouni Roy Spotted Slaying The Red Carpet Look In A Ravishing Red Gown

Mouni Roy is just a few films old in Bollywood yet she seems to have managed to carve her name there. She was last seen on the silver screen in Made in China. In addition to her acting skills, fans also appreciate her for having a strong fashion game. For an award show that is taking place in Mumbai today, Mouni Roy was snapped in a ravishing red gown.

For the event, Mouni Roy sported a red glittery fishtail gown. It had a long neckline with a belt-detail on the waist. She paired her outfit with golden heels. Her hair was styled in voluminous locks that framed her face. Mouni went for minimalistic makeup with red highlighted eyes. She accessorised her red gown with golden finger rings. In the whole ensemble, many felt that Mouni Roy seemed to look glitzy and glamorous, perfect for the red carpet event.

Mouni Roy's upcoming movies

Mouni Roy was last seen on the silver screen in Made in China which reportedly tanked at the box office. She will, however, be seen next in Brahmastra which also casts Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the movie is slated to release in May 2020. She will also be seen in The Last House on the Border and Mahabharata.

