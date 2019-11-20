Mouni Roy: The Made In China Star Spotted By Paparazzi In Bandra

Mouni Roy, popular for playing the role of Krishna Tulsi in the year 2007 for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, was recently seen in Bandra. The television and film actor was spotted in full black attire. She was wearing an asymmetrical crop top with a pair of trousers accompanied by wayfarer glares. The actor was recently seen in Made in China alongside Rajkummar Rao. Read more about fans reacting to Mouni Roy’s performance in the Rajkummar starrer.

Mouni Roy Pictures:

About Mouni Roy in Made In China:

Here, Roy was seen playing the role of Rukmini Mehta, a woman who finds out that her husband is secretly peddling sex medicines smuggled from China. In the film, Mouni confronts Rajkummar for his illegal venture and tries to convince him to lead an honest life. Later, the film takes a wired twist which was appreciated by the audience. Made In China was Mouni Roy’s fourth Bollywood film, and she certainly won some hearts with her natural performance.

Celebrities on Mouni Roy's performance:

Watched #MadeinChina last night and love LOVED it!!! @bomanirani you were so so amazing!! @RajkummarRao it amazes me how you can play a character with such sincerity I forget you’re you and just see Raghu...@Roymouni you looked gorgeous and were absolutely lovely in the film ♥️ — Ileana D'Cruz (@Ileana_Official) October 25, 2019

