Mouni Roy's Fangirl Moment With Akshay Kumar: 'Couldn't Smile For First Scene In Gold'

Mouni Roy has become a household name now after starring in Naagin and Devon Ke Dev Mahadev on TV. She made her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in the movie titled Gold. The actor portrayed the role of Akshay Kumar in the movie. She has also starred in Made In China recently with Rajkummar Rao.

Mouni Roy's fangirl moment with Akshay Kumar:

The actor recently got candid in an interview with a leading daily and revealed how she was unable to pull off a smile in front of Akshay for the first scene in the film. Talking about her shooting experience, she said that she had multiple script reading sessions but being on the set was a different experience altogether. She said that the set-up of the movie was completely different from the television set-up. She even mentioned it took long hours for setting up a scene. She further narrated the first day of her shooting. She said that on the first day she had to shoot for the song Monobina with Khiladi Kumar and the entire hockey team.

She shared that she was thrilled as well as very excited but a bit nervous to start shooting. She said that she met Akshay just once before shooting and she was starstruck when she saw him on sets. Mouni mentioned that she had to look at Akshay and smile for the first shot but she was just unable to smile and get it right. She said it was like her jaw was stuck and she could not smile. Mouni further added that Khiladi Kumar being the real gentleman came to her rescue and made her comfortable before shooting the scene.

Check the song here:

The actor also shared how she is proud of being a television actor and she will never give up on TV nor she has any plans regarding the same. She said that television gave her everything that she has achieved today and even when she travels today for her movie promotions, people usually recognize her for her work on TV. She further went on saying that now that she finally got a chance to work in movies that she always wanted to do she will take a break from television and focus on her movies for a while.

