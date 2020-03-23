Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Movies Where He Played A Die-hard Romantic; 'Munna Michael' & More

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of those Bollywood celebs who carved their niche in the industry without any film background. The Sacred Games' actor delivered several Bollywood busters like Gangs of Wasseypur, Paan Singh Tomar, Kahaani, Talaash, The Lunchbox, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Manjhi: The Mountain Man and many more. Nawazudddin Siddiqui has broken many stereotypes with his impeccable acting skills. His struggle in Bollywood and his success journey makes him one of the most successful actors in the Hindi film industry today. Check out movies of Nawazuddin Siddiqui where he played a die-hard romantic.

Munna Michael

Munna Michael is an action and drama love story with footloose added to the plot. Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the role of an antagonist who is in love with a dancer girl. Munna Michael also stars Tiger Shroff and Nidhhi Agarwal in the lead roles.

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz is Nawazuddin Siddiqui's action and crime thriller movie, showcasing the Munna Michael actor playing a die-hard romantic character. The movie, filled with humour and romance, is a quirky ride into the life and times of a small-time contract killer, Babu. The film revolves around his love, his friends, his rivalries and his revenge.

Motichoor Chaknachoor

In Motichoor Chaknachoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is seen playing a 36-year-old man who is desperate to get married. The film also stars Athiya Shetty in the lead role. Athiya is seen as a girl whose intention is to marry a guy who can take her to a foreign country.

Haraamkhor

This Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer revolves around an adulterous relationship between a school teacher and his teenage student. Nawazuddin plays a selfish, manipulative school teacher who takes advantage of a schoolgirl's vulnerability to indulge his dark, narcissistic desires. Haraamkhor stars Shweta Tripathi as his student.

