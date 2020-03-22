Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Photos That Showcase His Journey In Bollywood - Then And Now

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of those stars who does not come from a film background. His struggle in Bollywood and his success journey has set an example for many. With his versatile acting skills, Nawazuddin has broken many stereotypes and is one of the most successful actors in the Hindi Film industry today. Check out his pictures that depict his journey over the years.

Also Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Here Are The Funniest Memes On The Actor

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's photos from Old Times

Nawazuddin posted a few old pictures on Instagram/. While some are from the sets of his films, a few are from his personal life.

From the set of the film Raees

Also Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Top Five Memorable Roles Of The Talented Actor

These are a few pictures of Nawazuddin which are from a few years back. He had also released his book in which there are few pictures of him during his struggling days.

Also Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui: A List Of The Actor's Most Underrated Roles

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's photos from Recent Times

A picture while getting ready for Cannes

Nawazuddin shared a picture of him with Mouni Roy expressing that he was excited to work with her for their upcoming Bole Chudiyan.

A picture from the shoot where Nawazuddin was enacting his favourite actor Marcello Mastroianni from the film La Dolce Vita. He captioned the picture thanking stylist Tania Fadte, photographer Bikramjit Bose and makeup designer Sanah Kewal.

Also Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Unknown Facts About His Exciting Acting Journey

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.