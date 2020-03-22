The Debate
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Photos That Showcase His Journey In Bollywood - Then And Now

Bollywood News

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's struggle in Bollywood and his success journey has set an example for many. Check out his photos from old and recent times

Written By Akanksha Ghotkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
nawazuddin siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of those stars who does not come from a film background. His struggle in Bollywood and his success journey has set an example for many. With his versatile acting skills, Nawazuddin has broken many stereotypes and is one of the most successful actors in the Hindi Film industry today. Check out his pictures that depict his journey over the years.

Also Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Here Are The Funniest Memes On The Actor

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's photos from Old Times

Nawazuddin posted a few old pictures on Instagram/. While some are from the sets of his films, a few are from his personal life.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@nawazuddin._siddiqui) on

From the set of the film Raees

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@nawazuddin._siddiqui) on

Also Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Top Five Memorable Roles Of The Talented Actor

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@nawazuddin._siddiqui) on

These are a few pictures of Nawazuddin which are from a few years back. He had also released his book in which there are few pictures of him during his struggling days.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@nawazuddin._siddiqui) on

Also Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui: A List Of The Actor's Most Underrated Roles

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's photos from Recent Times

A picture while getting ready for Cannes

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@nawazuddin._siddiqui) on

Nawazuddin shared a picture of him with Mouni Roy expressing that he was excited to work with her for their upcoming Bole Chudiyan.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@nawazuddin._siddiqui) on

A picture from the shoot where Nawazuddin was enacting his favourite actor Marcello Mastroianni from the film La Dolce Vita. He captioned the picture thanking stylist Tania Fadte, photographer Bikramjit Bose and makeup designer Sanah Kewal.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@nawazuddin._siddiqui) on

Also Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Unknown Facts About His Exciting Acting Journey

 

 

