MP Home Minister Asks Police To Examine Action Against 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' Movie

A day after an outfit named Sanskriti Bachao staged a protest against the film Satyanarayan Ki Katha, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has directed the police to examine the film. The minister on Monday said necessary action will be taken against the makers of the film for allegedly insulting Hindu deities. He was responding to queries from the media regarding the issue when he announced the decision.

MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra in his statement said that the Bollywood filmmakers often tend to ‘target Hindu deities’. The film’s makers had earlier decided to change the film’s title after a protest broke out against the same. Answering queries regarding the apology put forth by the makers, the minister said that the police will look into the matter.

Narottam Mishra said, "I will ask the state DGP to examine the issue and see what action can be taken. Bollywood filmmakers tend to target Hindu deities in movies. These filmmakers never make such movies about other religions. Have you ever heard that they have written and made such a movie on minorities? Our deities are soft targets."

An outfit by the name Sanskriti Bachao Manch, on Sunday, staged a protest against the film. BJP Lok Sabha MP Pragya Singh Thakur had also raised objections against the Kartik Aaryan starrer film, claiming that the people ‘playing with Hindu sentiments won’t be spared'. Following the heat, the filmmakers announced that they would be changing the film’s title, less than a fortnight after its original announcement.

Kartik Aaryan starrer movie Satyanarayan Ki Katha ran into controversy hours after its announcement. The makers soon announced a change in the title as the problem lied with ‘Satyanarayan’ being a Hindu deity. Sameer Vidvans, the director of the movie in a statement claimed that the title emerged ‘organically through the creative process.’ He added that the decision has been made to change it to 'avoid sentiments' even though it was unintentional. He also said that the producers were in favour of the love story’s suggested name change.

