Mr. India International Darasing Khurana Ties Knot With Monaa Jaswani In Lucknow

Mr. India International 2018 Darasing Khurana tied the knot with celebrity publicist Monaa Jaswani in Lucknow. The stunning pictures from the wedding and pre-wedding festivities are going viral on social media.

While the bride was dressed in a beautiful red legenga, Khurana looked dashing in white traditional sherwani. According to the reports, the wedding was rescheduled due to pandemic and took place on October 24.

Going by the pictures, actor Upasana Singh attended the wedding. Fans dropped congratulatory messages on the pictures and wished the couple a happy married life.

See Pics

